Georgia seeks to boost regional transit role with major infrastructure push

8 February 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Georgia is stepping up efforts to capitalise on its strategic location as a regional transit hub, with major investments aimed at strengthening transport links between Turkey and the South Caucasus, the country’s prime minister has said.

Speaking to POSTV, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said one of the government’s key priorities was to develop Georgia’s “connectivity and transit functions” in order to maximise the country’s geopolitical and economic advantages.

“We are doing everything we can to make use of Georgia’s strategic position,” Kobakhidze said, according to AzerNEWS. He added that large-scale investments were already under way to modernise and expand transport infrastructure.

Under the government’s plans, Kobakhidze said, almost all major road sections stretching from the Turkish border to the borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia are expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

The infrastructure drive forms part of Georgia’s broader strategy to position itself as a key corridor linking Europe and Asia, at a time when regional connectivity and alternative transit routes are gaining increased geopolitical importance.