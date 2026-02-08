Syrian Red Crescent volunteer killed during flood rescue in north-west Syria

8 February 2026 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alemat Aliyeva I AzerNEWS

A volunteer with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent has been killed while carrying out a humanitarian rescue mission during severe flooding in north-western Syria, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has said.

According to AzerNEWS, in a statement issued on Sunday, the IFRC said Samiha Rakhamiya was responding to reports of people stranded by floodwaters in rural areas of Latakia province when the incident occurred.

According to the organisation, a vehicle carrying aid workers was swept into a valley in the Jabal al-Turkman area, killing Rakhamiya and injuring four other volunteers, some seriously. A fifth volunteer was injured separately while attempting to rescue a child trapped by rising floodwaters.

Rakhamiya had worked with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent for more than 12 years and was widely regarded as an experienced first responder. She had taken part in emergency responses to earthquakes and wildfires and most recently served as disaster management coordinator in Latakia.

“She was among the first responders to earthquakes and fires and most recently served as Disaster Management Coordinator in Latakia, leaving a lasting impact on her colleagues and the communities she supported,” the IFRC said.

Flooding has affected several parts of north-western Syria in recent days, compounding an already severe humanitarian situation in a region struggling with years of conflict, economic collapse and weakened infrastructure. Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that extreme weather events are placing growing pressure on emergency services and volunteers operating in high-risk conditions.