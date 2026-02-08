Iran warns of unexploded bombs at nuclear sites hit by US strikes

8 February 2026 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has raised concerns over unexploded ordnance at nuclear facilities hit by United States airstrikes last year, warning that inspections by international agencies must take account of security risks.

Speaking to Iran’s Young Journalists Club news agency on Sunday, Araghchi said he had asked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi whether any legal framework or protocol existed for visits to nuclear sites previously targeted by the US.

“No, there is nothing of that sort,” Grossi reportedly replied, prompting Iran to call for an agreement on inspection procedures before any visits take place. Araghchi emphasised that unexploded bombs and other hazards at the facilities must be addressed in advance.

“Iran remains in contact with the agency in this regard,” he added, noting that inspections should proceed only once a protocol is established.

The comments come in the aftermath of a 12-day military escalation last June, during which Israel, with US support, launched attacks on Iranian military and nuclear sites, as well as civilian facilities, while assassinating several commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli military and intelligence targets. During the conflict, the US bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities before announcing a ceasefire.

Araghchi expressed scepticism about the current US-Iran negotiations, which resumed in Muscat, Oman, on Friday following weeks of heightened tensions due to a US military buildup in Gulf waters.

“They tried everything and failed, and now they have returned to the negotiating table, but it is unclear where these talks will lead,” he said. “We do not trust them. There is a possibility they may resort to deception. All institutions in Iran must continue performing their duties regardless of these developments.”