Misli Premier League round 19 kicks off with two matches today

8 February 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The 19th round of the Misli Premier League gets under way today, with two fixtures scheduled for the opening matchday.

According to AzerNEWS, citing Azertag, the action begins with league leaders Sabah hosting Araz-Nakhchivan at the Bank Respublika Arena. Kick-off is set for 16:00 local time. Sabah currently sit top of the table with 43 points, while Araz-Nakhchivan are sixth on 27 points.

Later in the evening, Zira travel to face Sumgayit in the second fixture of the day. The match will take place at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit, with kick-off at 18:30.

Sumgayit, known as the “Kimyachilar”, occupy fourth place with 30 points, while Zira, nicknamed the “Qartallar”, are just one point behind in fifth place with 29 points, setting the stage for a closely contested encounter.

The remaining matches of Round 19 are scheduled to be played on February 9–10, as teams continue their push for league positions in the second half of the season.