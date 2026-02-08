Azerbaijani female wrestler takes bronze in ranking tournament
The first ranking tournament of 2026 is underway in the Croatian capital Zagreb.
Azerbaijan is represented by the national women's wrestling team at the competition, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag. Three members of the team took to the mat on the fourth day of the tournament.
Nargiz Samadova (53 kilograms) lost to Polish Roksana Marta Zasyna (0:10) in the qualifying round, and to Japanese Umi Ima (1:13) in the consolation match.
Jala Aliyeva (57 kilograms) ended the fight early, losing to Brazilian Julia Penalbera (4:14) at the start.
Although Zahra Karimzadeh (72 kilograms) lost to Turkiye's Buse Tosun (0:2) in the quarterfinals, she defeated Japan's Mahiro Yoshitake 4:1 in the fight for the bronze medal.
