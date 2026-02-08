Western Azerbaijan: Armenian court decision risks derailing Baku-Yerevan normalisation

8 February 2026 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

A prominent Azerbaijani civic group has accused forces in Armenia of attempting to derail the fragile peace process between the two countries, warning that a controversial court ruling in Yerevan risks undermining recent diplomatic gains.

In a statement reported by the state news agency AZERTAC, the Western Azerbaijan Community expressed concern over what it described as a series of actions “directed against peace” in Armenia and abroad, despite growing momentum in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalisation process.

The group pointed to the positive diplomatic climate following a landmark summit in Washington on 8 August 2025, held with the participation of US President Donald Trump, as well as the recent meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Abu Dhabi. According to the statement, these developments had created a rare opportunity for reconciliation that is now being put at risk.

At the centre of the controversy is a ruling by an Armenian court concerning Samvel Shahramanyan, a former figure associated with the now-defunct Armenian separatist administration in Karabakh. The court claimed that a decision dissolving the unrecognised entity had been taken under coercion or threat and therefore lacked legal validity.

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemned the ruling as “provocative”, arguing that it directly challenges Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “On what basis and with what mandate does an Armenian court interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state?” the statement asked.

The group also linked the decision to domestic political dynamics in Armenia, where parliamentary elections are expected later this year. It characterised the ruling as part of a broader campaign by revanchist forces seeking to obstruct peace efforts for political gain.

“If Armenian courts are genuinely committed to contributing to peace and reconciliation between the two peoples,” the statement said, “they should issue rulings condemning the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands, as well as the destruction of cemeteries, mosques and cultural heritage.”

The latest dispute highlights the persistent fragility of the peace process, even as international mediation intensifies and both governments publicly commit to normalisation after decades of conflict.