Next court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case set for February 10

9 February 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The date of the next court session in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan has been announced.

Azernews reports that the trial will continue on February 10.

Vardanyan is charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses.

It should be recalled that the trial was postponed indefinitely on December 30. The postponement was due to the fact that the court panel — chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with Gunel Samadova as reserve judge) — was engaged in hearings related to another criminal case involving 15 Armenian citizens.

Meanwhile, on February 5, the court delivered verdicts in a number of high-profile cases involving Armenian-origin war criminals. The following sentences were issued:

Arayik Harutyunyan – life imprisonment

Levon Mnatsakanyan – life imprisonment

David Manukyan – life imprisonment

Davit Ishkhanyan – life imprisonment

David Babayan – life imprisonment

Arkady Ghukasyan – 20 years in prison

Bako Sahakyan – 20 years in prison

Madat Babayan – 19 years in prison

The continuation of the Vardanyan trial comes amid an ongoing judicial process addressing crimes committed during Armenia’s occupation and the consequences of the conflict.