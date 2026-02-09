Next court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case set for February 10
The date of the next court session in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan has been announced.
Azernews reports that the trial will continue on February 10.
Vardanyan is charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses.
It should be recalled that the trial was postponed indefinitely on December 30. The postponement was due to the fact that the court panel — chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with Gunel Samadova as reserve judge) — was engaged in hearings related to another criminal case involving 15 Armenian citizens.
Meanwhile, on February 5, the court delivered verdicts in a number of high-profile cases involving Armenian-origin war criminals. The following sentences were issued:
Arayik Harutyunyan – life imprisonment
Levon Mnatsakanyan – life imprisonment
David Manukyan – life imprisonment
Davit Ishkhanyan – life imprisonment
David Babayan – life imprisonment
Arkady Ghukasyan – 20 years in prison
Bako Sahakyan – 20 years in prison
Madat Babayan – 19 years in prison
The continuation of the Vardanyan trial comes amid an ongoing judicial process addressing crimes committed during Armenia’s occupation and the consequences of the conflict.
