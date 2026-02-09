İRƏLİ Public Union launches new project

9 February 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The İRƏLİ Public Union has launched the project "Discover the Heritage of Western Azerbaijan", organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The project, which will run from February to April, aims to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan, introducing the region's history, traditions, folklore, and artistic legacy to a wide audience.

At the same time, the initiative seeks to channel the potential of talented and creative young people toward this theme and support their activities in the field. By encouraging initiative and innovative approaches among youth, the project targets the sustainable preservation of Western Azerbaijani culture and its transmission to future generations.

Within the framework of the project, which is designed for talented and creative young people aged 16 to 29, a series of events is planned. These include conferences, photo exhibitions, an intellectual championship, an artistic program, and a youth forum to be held in Baku and Sumgayit.

The project emphasizes active youth participation rather than passive listening.

Through interactive presentations, audiovisual materials, and meetings with experts and guest speakers, participants will gain comprehensive knowledge about the heritage of Western Azerbaijan.

At the same time, they will form initiative groups to work on creative ideas. During practical sessions, young participants will develop digital content, social media initiatives, and public campaigns aimed at promoting cultural heritage.

The project "Discover the Heritage of Western Azerbaijan" is being implemented within the framework of the 2025 Culture Ministry's grant competitions for non-governmental organizations — the "General Grant Competition in the Field of Culture."

The project is carried out in partnership with the Western Azerbaijan Community and the Ministry of Culture's Scientific-Methodological and Professional Development Center for Culture, and is organized by the İRƏLİ Public Union.

The İRƏLİ Public Union has previously implemented a number of successful initiatives in this area. Under its organization, conferences, festivals, camps, information sessions, and film screenings have been held to increase the role of youth in the process of returning to Western Azerbaijan and to promote the cultural heritage of the region.