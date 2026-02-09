Azerbaijan signals new opportunities for US firms across energy and innovation

9 February 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The elevation of Azerbaijan–US relations to the level of a strategic partnership, driven by the political will of the two countries’ leaders, has created broad opportunities for diversifying economic cooperation.

AzerNEWS reports that this was stated by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister, Mikayil Jabbarov, in a post on his X account.

According to the Minister, during a roundtable discussion with a business mission led by Khush Choksi, Senior Vice President for International Member Relations, the Middle East, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, the parties emphasized that Azerbaijan’s economic environment - shaped by macroeconomic stability and principles of sustainable development - offers a favorable foundation for new partnerships.

The discussions also focused on promoting joint activities between Azerbaijani and US business representatives and reviewing next steps and potential projects to expand cooperation in energy, transport, investment, trade, industry, innovation, digitalization, and other sectors.