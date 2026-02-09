Indian coast guard detains three tankers over suspected illegal oil transport

9 February 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Indian Coast Guard has detained three oil tankers on suspicion of illegally transporting oil, the service said in a statement published on its official social media page, AzerNEWS reports via BelTa.

According to the statement, the operation led to the disruption of what was described as an international oil smuggling network. The action was carried out during a carefully planned maritime and aerial operation conducted off India’s western coast.

The coast guard reported that three suspicious vessels were intercepted about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. Following a detailed inspection, including searches of the ships, verification of electronic data, and interrogation of crew members, authorities identified a consistent pattern of illicit activity linked to a globally operating network of organizers.

It was also noted that the vessels had frequently changed their names, a tactic often associated with attempts to evade detection and sanctions.

The detained tankers are currently being escorted to Mumbai, where further legal proceedings and investigations will be carried out by the relevant authorities.