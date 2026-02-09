Trump slams Super Bowl halftime show

9 February 2026 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

United States President Donald Trump criticized the Super Bowl LX halftime show as "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER." The headliner, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, sang entirely in Spanish for the first time in the show's history, AzerNEWS reports.

Trump said Bad Bunny's performance "makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

He claimed that "nobody understands a word this guy is saying" and called the show a "slap in the face to our Country." According to the 2024 US Census Bureau data, around 45 million people in the US speak Spanish at home.

The average Super Bowl halftime show pulls in around 127 million, while last year Kendrick Lamar set a record with 133.5 million.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show, as well as the first to perform their set entirely in Spanish.

Toward the end of his set, Bad Bunny was handed a ball with the words, “Together, we are America” written on it, and a message on the big screen read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

But the message of unity clearly did not go down well with the president.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump raged.

“This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!” the president fumed. “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”