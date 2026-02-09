Türkiye intensifies work to reopen Alican–Margara border checkpoint with Armenia

9 February 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Efforts aimed at reopening the Alican border checkpoint on Türkiye’s border with Armenia have been intensified, AzerNEWS reports via a Turkish newspaper.

According to information published by the Turkish newspaper Yeşil Iğdır, Iğdır Governor Fırat Taşolar inspected the ongoing reconstruction and modernization works at the Alican checkpoint, which corresponds to the Margara checkpoint on the Armenian side of the border. During the visit, the governor stated that the restoration process is expected to be completed within a short period of time.

The report notes that infrastructure renewal and technical preparation works at the checkpoint are currently progressing at a rapid pace. These include upgrades to border control facilities, road infrastructure, and technical systems required for customs and passenger processing.

The reopening of the Alican–Margara checkpoint is viewed as part of the broader normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, which has gained renewed momentum in recent years. The land border between the two countries has been closed since the early 1990s, with limited openings only for humanitarian purposes, such as the passage of aid following natural disasters.

Observers note that restoring the checkpoint could facilitate regional connectivity, trade, and people-to-people contacts, particularly benefiting eastern Türkiye and northern Armenia. The move is also seen as complementary to wider regional efforts to enhance transport links and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus.

No official date for the reopening has yet been announced, but Turkish officials have repeatedly signaled readiness to move forward once technical works are finalized and political conditions allow.