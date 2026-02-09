D'Art Gallery unveils 'Heritage of Oil' exhibition, reflecting country's rich oil history [PHOTOS]

9 February 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Manafli's solo exhibition "The Heritage of Oil" has solemnly opened at D'Art Gallery in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome address by Dilara Muzaffarli, art historian, founder and director of D'Art Gallery, who briefly presented the exhibition and extended her best wishes to all attendees for an enjoyable evening.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan and distinguished graphic designer, Professor Arif Huseynov, together with Aydin Yagubov, Senior Manager at Turan Drilling, highlighted Nigar Manafli's artistic achievements.

They congratulated her on the occasion of her first solo exhibition and conveyed their best wishes for her continued success and forthcoming projects.

In turn, the author of the exhibition, Maintenance Superintendent at Central Azeri, Nigar Manafli, expressed her sincere gratitude to the organizers, provided an overview of her personal project "The Heritage of Oil", and thanked all guests for sharing in this significant moment, which she had long anticipated and meticulously prepared for.

Following the formal proceedings, attendees were invited to view the exhibition.

The event brought together prominent representatives of Azerbaijan's cultural and art figures, professionals from the oil and gas sector, as well as art connoisseurs.

"The Heritage of Oil" is a conceptual art project that merges 15 years of professional experience in the oil and gas sector with extensive industrial expertise and the capabilities of modern AI technologies. The project is the creation of Nigar Manafli.

Born in 1992, Nigar Manafli graduated in 2013 from the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry with a degree in Geological Exploration. That same year, she embarked on her career as one of Azerbaijan's first female well-logging specialists working on offshore platforms.

For seven years, she worked directly on offshore rigs, engaging in high-risk operations in real production environments. Her responsibilities included handling radioactive materials, explosives during perforation and specialized logging procedures, and managing high-pressure technological processes—complex tasks demanding exceptional expertise, precision, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

In 2023, Nigar Manafli was appointed Maintenance Superintendent at Central Azeri, becoming the first woman to hold this position. She continues to maintain professional connections with offshore platforms, conducting periodic technical audits and inspections.

The years she spent immersed in an environment defined by risk, responsibility, and the raw power of nature gradually shaped a vivid internal visual memory. This memory inspired her to express her experiences through art, giving rise to "The Heritage of Oil", which highlights the often unseen human and emotional aspects of life on offshore platforms.

The project captures the hidden dimensions of offshore work: the scale and rhythm of towering metal structures, the quiet weight of responsibility alongside high-risk operations, the force of storms, the stillness of night shifts, and the silent dialogue between people and the sea.

By blending technical knowledge with personal recollection, "The Heritage of Oil" transforms industrial experience into a contemporary visual language, encouraging viewers to consider the delicate balance between human effort and technological achievement.

As one of Azerbaijan's first public presentations of AI-driven art, the exhibition offers a fresh, personal perspective on the country's rich oil history.

The collection features 29 original works and will remain on display until February 10, 2026.