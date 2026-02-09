Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center trains over 380 specialists

9 February 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Since the start of its operations, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center has trained more than 380 highly qualified cybersecurity specialists, while over 10,000 individuals have participated in various training programs overall.

As reported by AzerNEWS, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, made the remarks while speaking to journalists during the 6th Graduation Day of the Cybersecurity Center.

Aliyev noted that 86 percent of the center’s graduates are currently employed, describing this as a clear indicator of the center’s tangible contribution to the labor market.

“The center works closely with local higher education institutions, as well as with both the public and private sectors. At the same time, significant steps have been taken toward the development of locally produced cybersecurity solutions, and to date, five domestic products have been introduced to the market,” he said.

Aliyev also emphasized that plans are in place to roll out cybersecurity awareness and hands-on initiatives across all educational institutions nationwide in the near future.

“In addition, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center’s model has already attracted international attention. Discussions are currently underway with Kazakhstan and other countries regarding the export of this model,” he added.