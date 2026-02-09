Bad Bunny makes history as first Spanish-language headliner at Super Bowl Halftime Show [VIDEO]

9 February 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny shattered records and expectations with his historic performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

This momentous performance marked a turning point, as Bad Bunny became the first artist to perform an entire set in Spanish, bringing Latin music to the global stage in a way that had never been seen before.

The performance was a celebration of Bad Bunny's musical journey, blending reggaeton, Latin trap, and tropical rhythms into a seamless, high-energy set. With hits like Tití Me Preguntó, El Apagón, and Vete, Bad Bunny proved his dominance in the music world, captivating millions with his unique sound and undeniable charisma. The show was an audiovisual spectacle, deeply rooted in Latin American culture, featuring vibrant, culturally-rich visuals that paid homage to his Puerto Rican roots.

At the heart of the performance was an elaborate stage design that included a sugarcane field, a direct nod to Puerto Rico’s agricultural heritage. This striking imagery was complemented by dynamic choreography, highlighting the rich traditions and rhythms of Latin music. The entire performance was not just a concert—it was an immersive, theatrical experience designed to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

As if the show wasn't already historic enough, Bad Bunny was joined by a star-studded lineup of surprise guests. Pop superstar Lady Gaga took the stage for an unexpected salsa rendition of Die with a Smile, while Latin music icon Ricky Martin performed Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii.

Renowned figures such as Karol G, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba also made special appearances, participating in a visually stunning backdrop titled La Casita, which symbolized unity and the Latin community's strength.

One of the most talked-about moments from the halftime show came during a live wedding ceremony, performed in real time on stage as Bad Bunny serenaded the crowd with a romantic ballad.

For Bad Bunny, this performance was a defining moment in his career.

Though he had previously appeared as a guest during Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 performance, this was his first time headlining the event solo, a powerful achievement that further solidified his place in music history.