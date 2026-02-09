Elon Musk pledges to cover legal costs for witnesses in Jeffrey Epstein case

9 February 2026 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and U.S. businessman, has pledged to cover the legal expenses of anyone who agrees to testify in court in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing foreign media outlets, Musk made the statement in a post on the social media platform X.

“I will pay the legal costs for anyone who tells the truth about this and is sued as a result,” Musk wrote in response to another user’s post.

He also questioned why the list of Epstein’s alleged clients had not been submitted to the U.S. Congress earlier or subsequently made public.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested by law enforcement authorities in New York State on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors said they had evidence indicating that between 2002 and 2005 he arranged for dozens of underage girls to be brought to his Manhattan residence, with the youngest reportedly being 14 years old.

Epstein’s circle of friends and associates reportedly included numerous current and former officials, major business figures, and entertainment celebrities from the United States and other countries, including former heads of state. Criminal proceedings against the financier in the United States were discontinued after his death in a jail cell in August 2019.