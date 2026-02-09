Azerbaijani products showcased at int'l exhibitions in Beijing

9 February 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani products are being showcased at international exhibitions and fairs for foreign goods held in Beijing, organized jointly by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, the events are taking place on the eve of the Chinese New Year and are held under the slogan “A Big Market for All: Export to China.” The exhibitions are designed as a shopping-festival-style showcase of international premium products.

With the support of Azerbaijan’s Trade Representation in China, the Azerbaijan Trade House in Beijing is presenting products manufactured under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand at the capital’s Ritan and Wanyuan-Wangfujing Outlet shopping centers. The dedicated pavilions feature Azerbaijani wines and other alcoholic beverages, pomegranate juices, compotes, jams, and tea. Visitors can also explore a selection of traditional Azerbaijani sweets and souvenirs reflecting the country’s national culture.

The series of fairs will run for six days and is being held across Beijing’s Chaoyang and Tongzhou districts.