Azerbaijani figure skater gears up for 2026 Winter Olympics [PHOTOS]

The atmosphere at the "Milano-Cortina-2026" Winter Olympics is charged with excitement as athletes from around the world prepare to showcase their skills, Azernews reports.

Among them is Azerbaijan's figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev, who is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for success.

Vladimir is currently undergoing intense and disciplined training. He practices twice a day—both in the morning and evening—on the ice to refine his program. His physical and psychological condition is in optimal shape.

These remarks were made by Anar Baghirov, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation at the Winter Olympics in Italy, regarding figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev's preparations. Anar Baghirov spoke to the official website of the National Olympic Committee.

He emphasized that the athlete is fully focused on his performance: "Every necessary condition has been created for the team in the Olympic Village, and we are eagerly awaiting his performance tomorrow."

In addition to Vladimir Litvintsev, Azerbaijan is also represented by Anastasia Papatoma in alpine skiing at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Litvintsev will make his first appearance on February 10.

His performance, in the short program, is scheduled for 18:30 (Baku time).