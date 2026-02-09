Azerbaijan to destroy expired ammunition in Pirəkəşkül and Ağdərə

9 February 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Expired and unserviceable ammunition will be destroyed in the Pirəkəşkül and Ağdərə areas, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the disposal process will take place from February 9 to 13 in full compliance with safety regulations.

The ammunition, which has exceeded its operational lifespan and is no longer suitable for use, will be destroyed at a training range near the Pirəkəşkül settlement, as well as at a military training center located in the Ağdərə district.

“The public is urged not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions, as there is no cause for concern,” the statement said.