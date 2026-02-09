Iran takes hard line on protest detainees, excluding them from amnesty

9 February 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran’s judiciary has confirmed that individuals detained in connection with last month’s nationwide protests will not be eligible for inclusion in the country’s amnesty list, Azernews reports. The announcement underscores Tehran’s firm stance against those involved in the unrest.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, head of Iran’s judiciary, said, “I have instructed that convicts linked to security-related issues be excluded from the amnesty list. Those accused in the recent unrest will also not be included.”

The demonstrations erupted in late December, initially sparked by the sharp depreciation of Iran’s national currency. What began as economic protests in the capital, Tehran, quickly escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations, spreading to cities and towns across the country.

Clashes between protesters and police were frequent, with reports of violence on both sides. According to Iranian authorities, a total of 3,117 people, including members of the security force,s died as a result of the unrest. Human rights organizations have expressed concern over the scale of arrests and the treatment of detainees, highlighting reports of arbitrary detention and poor prison conditions.

The government’s decision to exclude protest-related detainees from amnesty comes amid ongoing international scrutiny over its handling of dissent. Analysts say the move signals Tehran’s determination to maintain control and deter future large-scale demonstrations, even as economic pressures continue to fuel public discontent.

The protests eventually subsided after several weeks, but the underlying grievances over economic instability and political freedoms remain unresolved, suggesting the potential for renewed tensions in the months ahead.