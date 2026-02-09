Azerbaijan Premier League sees two matches played today

9 February 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Two more matches of the 19th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be played on February 9, Azernews reports.

The first match of the day will see Imishli face Kapaz in Guba. The game, scheduled to kick off at 14:30, will be officiated by Farid Hajiyev.

In the standings, Imishli are ninth with 18 points, while the Ganja-based Kapaz sit in 11th place with 12 points.

In the other fixture, Turan Tovuz will host Karvan Yevlakh at the Azersun Arena. The match will begin at 18:30, with Vugar Hasanli appointed as the referee.

Turan Tovuz currently occupy fourth place with 30 points and has one game in hand. Karvan Yevlakh, meanwhile, are bottom of the table in 12th place with six points.

On the opening day of the 19th round, Sabah defeated Araz-Nakhchivan 4–1 at home, while Zira secured a 3–2 away victory over Sumgayit. The round will conclude with two more matches to be played on February 10.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.