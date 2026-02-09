Azernews.Az

Monday February 9 2026

EU invests in NanoIC chip pilot line

9 February 2026 20:30 (UTC+04:00)
The European Commission announced on Monday that it is investing €700 million in the development of ultra-advanced semiconductors under the EU Chips Act, through the Belgian research company imec and its NanoIC project—a €2.5 billion pilot line, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

