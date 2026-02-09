Microseries are becoming lifeline for students in China

9 February 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Every year, more than 10 million students graduate from Chinese universities, placing additional pressure on an already crowded labor market. However, the microseries industry has emerged as a vital source of income for hundreds of thousands of young job seekers, offering a unique opportunity to turn creativity into a stable career, AzerNEWS reports.

According to estimates from the National School of Development at Peking University, by 2025 the micro-content industry had directly created approximately 690,000 jobs, mostly for young people, while indirectly supporting more than 2 million additional positions in related fields.

The report highlights that this rapidly growing sector focuses on short drama series, with episodes lasting only a few minutes. The plots are fast-paced, often featuring unexpected twists that keep viewers engaged. Entry into the field is relatively accessible, and the potential for stable employment is high - an important factor amid consistently high youth unemployment.

According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, around 3,000 microseries are produced each month in China, and this number has remained steady. This indicates that the industry is becoming increasingly organized and professional, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.

The China Association of Television Drama Series Producers reports that the short-series market surpassed 50.5 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) in 2024, exceeding the national box office, and is projected to reach 85.6 billion yuan by 2027. In the same year, these microseries drew an audience of over 660 million people nationwide, making the sector one of the fastest-growing areas in China’s entertainment industry.

Many microseries creators are experimenting with interactive storytelling and audience-driven plots, allowing viewers to influence the story’s outcome. This innovation not only engages audiences in new ways but also opens doors for emerging writers, directors, and digital content creators to gain visibility and build a lasting career in the entertainment industry.