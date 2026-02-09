Trump posts map showing Greenland, Canada and Venezuela under US flag [PHOTO]

9 February 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated map on his social media platform Truth Social that depicts Greenland, Canada and Venezuela covered with the United States flag, prompting international attention and controversy, AzerNEWS reports.

The image, which was shared without accompanying comment or explanation, appears to be a digitally altered version of a photograph taken during an August 2025 Oval Office meeting with European leaders. In the original photo, Trump and visiting officials were positioned near a map of Ukraine; in the AI-generated version, that map is replaced with one showing the American flag over much of North America and parts of South America.

The doctored visual also shows several prominent world leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — gathered around Trump’s desk observing the altered map.