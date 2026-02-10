New head of Nasimi district introduced to staff [PHOTOS]

10 February 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Tahir Yagub oghlu Budagov, appointed head of the Executive Authority of Baku’s Nasimi district by an order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was formally introduced to the district’s staff on Tuesday.

The presentation was made by Assistant to the President and Head of the Territorial and Organizational Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Zeynal Nagdaliyev, in the presence of representatives of the district’s public.

AzerNEWS reports that Zeynal Nagdaliyev delivered the official introduction and conveyed the instructions and recommendations of the head of state.

In his remarks, T. Budagov expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him.