Turkiye’s Foreign Minister comments on Iran tensions, warns against escalation

10 February 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan outlined Ankara’s position on the recent tensions surrounding Iran during an interview with CNN Türk.

Azernews reports that Fidan stated airstrikes against Iran would not lead to the collapse of its regime. “I do not want to speculate about certain scenarios in Iran, but the regime will not change because of airstrikes or anything similar. That is an illusion,” he emphasized.

The head of Turkish diplomacy added, “A government may weaken, a system may fail to serve the people. At that point, the existing regime may opt for more radical decisions, or perhaps attempt to restore the situation.”

Anadolu Agency reports that Fidan’s remarks came as Iran and the United States prepared for the next round of talks in Oman on Friday, marking nearly eight months since their last meeting. Highlighting the international importance of the Iran issue, Fidan noted that the region could not withstand another war.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also demonstrating maximum sensitivity on this matter. Therefore, we want to use all available means to prevent a potential war,” he said.

Fidan further explained that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, had briefed him on the negotiations, while Ankara maintains communication with the U.S. side as well. He stressed the need for more creative solutions and emphasized the importance of avoiding the threat of war.

“At present, there is no visible threat of war. Iranians do not have nuclear bombs. Moreover, there is no information suggesting they intend to produce nuclear weapons,” he added. The minister noted that Tehran continues to enrich uranium but respects the religious decree prohibiting nuclear weapons production. “Because this fatwa remains in effect, the system cannot produce a bomb. However, Iran is developing nuclear capabilities, which triggers sanctions and gives the impression that they may already be producing a bomb. On one hand, you enrich uranium. On the other, you must prepare warheads and then assemble them. So far, Iran has not taken any steps in this regard,” Fidan explained.

When asked about Turkiye’s position on Iran potentially acquiring nuclear weapons, Fidan stated that Ankara does not want to see sharp shifts in the regional power balance. “Such developments would seriously undermine the spirit of cooperation in the region,” he warned, adding that it could trigger a broader nuclear arms race, potentially forcing Turkiye and others to respond in kind. “I do not believe this would benefit the region,” Fidan concluded.