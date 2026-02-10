Azernews.Az

Kering rises as earnings reassure

10 February 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
Shares of Kering SA surged at the market open on Tuesday, climbing nearly 14% after the luxury group reported a smaller-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter sales. In its outlook for 2026, the company said its primary goal is “to return to growth and improve margins,” reassuring investors amid a challenging period for the luxury sector, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

