National judo team announces line-up for Tashkent Grand Slam

11 February 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national judo team has unveiled its preliminary squad for the Tashkent Grand Slam 2026 set to take place in Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

The country is expected to be represented by 20 judokas (13 men and 7 women) across 10 weight categories at the prestigious event.

The squad features Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev, adding significant strength and experience to the team.

In the men's competition, Yusif Ahmadov, Balabay Aghayev, and Turan Bayramov (all 60 kg), Nizami Imranov (66 kg), Kamran Suleymanov and Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Zelim Tckaev and Omar Rajabli (81 kg), as well as Murad Fatiyev and Zelim Kotsoiev (90 kg) will compete on the tatami.

In the women's division, Konul Aliyeva, Shafag Hamidova, and Leyla Aliyeva (all 48 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg), and Madina Khaysinova (+78 kg) are set to represent the team.

The tournament is scheduled to run from February 27 to March 1, bringing together top judokas from around the world for one of the season's most anticipated competitions.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.