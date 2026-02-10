Azerbaijan celebrates three-decade legacy of success in Paralympic sports

10 February 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is celebrating a three-decade legacy of success in Paralympic sports, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee.

Some 38 athletes have earned medals at the Summer Paralympic Games, totaling 68 podium finishes: 27 gold, 21 silver, and 20 bronze. These accomplishments underscore the country's commitment to supporting its Paralympians and fostering world-class performance.

In addition to their Paralympic triumphs, Azerbaijani athletes have excelled in international competitions, claiming 27 World Championship titles, including four in team events, and 55 European Championship titles, four of which came from team or relay events.

The Committee emphasizes that the 30-year journey reflects dedication, professional development, and a growing infrastructure for Paralympic sports. The Azerbaijani athletes exemplify resilience and excellence, and their achievements inspire the next generation.

The 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, celebrated on February 9, offers a moment to honor past accomplishments while looking forward to future success.

Note that Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.