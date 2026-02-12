Azernews.Az

Thursday February 12 2026

Azerbaijan increases social insurance payments to 14.6 million AZN

12 February 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
A total of 14.6 million AZN was disbursed in January 2026 from mandatory state social insurance contributions to fund various benefits, AzerNEWs reports, citing the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF).

