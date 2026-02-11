Photo exhibition 'Squares of Europe' opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 February 2026 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opening ceremony of the photo exhibition "Squares of Europe" has taken place at Crescent Mall, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized by the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan in partnership with Arts Council Azerbaijan and supported by the Embassies of EU Member States, within the sixth FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic underlined that the exhibition brings together both well-known and lesser-known squares from European cities, highlighting their historical, architectural, and social significance. She noted that the project showcases the richness and diversity of Europe's urban heritage and is especially symbolic this year, which has been declared the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture in Azerbaijan.

Dadas Mammadov, head and curator of the Arts Council Azerbaijan festival, remarked that FantazEU is being held for the sixth time and has become an important platform for cultural dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union. In his address, he underscored the festival's importance as a sustainable cultural initiative that unites international partners and expressed his gratitude to the European Union and the embassies of EU Member States for their cooperation and support.

The exhibition features photographs provided by the embassies of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Azerbaijan. The display explores the role of public squares as centers of civic life, historical memory, and social interaction.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.