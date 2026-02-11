Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 11 2026

Ford reports its largest quarterly loss ever

11 February 2026 19:43 (UTC+04:00)
Ford reports its largest quarterly loss ever

Ford Motor Company reported a net loss of $11.1 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with a net profit of $1.8 billion during the same period in 2024. The sharp decline highlights the ongoing challenges the automaker faces amid restructuring efforts and heavy investments in new technologies, AzerNEWS reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more