Azerbaijan, Ukraine business circles meet at Baku roundtable

12 February 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A roundtable discussion with the participation of Azerbaijani and Ukrainian business representatives was held at the Baku SME House, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMEDA), AzerNEWS reports.

According to the agency, the event was conducted in a hybrid format within the framework of the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Business Council. Around 30 entrepreneurs representing sectors such as construction, industry, agriculture, logistics, trade, textiles, consulting and jewelry took part in the discussions.

Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Yuri Gusev, Deputy Ambassador Emir Rustamov and representatives of SMEDA highlighted the importance of such platforms in expanding bilateral business relations and strengthening direct contacts between entrepreneurs.

Co-chairman of the Azerbaijan–Ukraine Business Council Shahin Yusifov briefed participants on the Council’s activities and introduced an online platform designed to enhance interaction between business communities, facilitate direct dialogue and assess cooperation opportunities.

During the event, participating companies delivered presentations on their fields of activity, exchanged views on potential cooperation and partnership formats, and held bilateral B2B meetings aimed at exploring concrete business opportunities.