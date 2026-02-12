Georgia to restrict older car imports

12 February 2026 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Georgian government has submitted to parliament a bill that would ban the import of passenger cars older than six years, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced, AzerNEWS reports.

“Of course, certain limited exceptions will be considered. However, we believe it is extremely important to stop importing cars older than six years into the country. This is important for the environment, public health, and ensuring comfortable mobility for our population,” Kobakhidze said.

According to the prime minister, the initiative was proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of broader efforts to address rising traffic congestion and environmental concerns.

In recent years, the number of vehicles in Georgia has increased sharply. “In 2012, 864,000 cars were registered in the country. By 2025, this figure had exceeded 2 million. Such rapid growth has led to worsening traffic congestion and environmental conditions. We believe decisive measures are needed,” Kobakhidze added.

Passenger car imports and re-exports play a central role in Georgia’s foreign trade structure. In 2025, the country imported passenger cars worth $3.87 billion — an 11.5% increase compared to 2024 — accounting for 20.9% of total imports. Meanwhile, re-exports of passenger cars rose by 16% to $2.8 billion, representing more than 38% of Georgia’s total exports.

The majority of imports come from the United States, Japan, and Germany, while the main re-export destinations in 2025 were Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Georgia has become a key regional hub for the re-export of used vehicles, particularly to Central Asian markets. Analysts say the proposed restrictions could significantly reshape the country’s automotive trade flows, potentially encouraging the import of newer, more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles while reducing reliance on older second-hand cars.