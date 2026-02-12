China, Türkiye and South Korea battle for dominance at Riyadh Defence Show

12 February 2026 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

With jets performing complex formations overhead and cutting-edge displays on the ground, manufacturers from the U.S., China, South Korea, and Türkiye gathered at the World Defence Show to pursue deals of both financial and strategic significance, AzerNEWS reports.

China showcased its J-10CE and J-35A fighter jets, alongside its Wing Loong and Rainbow series drones, which continue to expand in the Middle East. Analysts noted that while Chinese drones remain popular, securing regional buyers for its fighter jets is more challenging given the political landscape. Unlike in the 2024 World Defence Show and last week’s Singapore Airshow, China did not conduct air demonstrations at the five-day Riyadh event.

In contrast, South Korea’s Black Eagles aerobatic team made its Middle Eastern debut, flying T-50B Golden Eagles and tracing the Taegeuk symbol in white smoke.

The J-10CE drew attention following the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, where Pakistan credited it with downing French-made Rafale jets. The J-35A, unveiled in 2024, is a land-based variant of China’s latest fifth-generation fighter, representing its second fifth-generation jet after the J-20.

A representative at the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (Catic) said the exhibition aimed to attract local buyers, displaying a full-size Wing Loong-X drone with 40-hour endurance. “With drone technology advancing, those combining complete systems with size and long-endurance capabilities are most likely to succeed,” he said. China has established a strong position in the regional military drone market, supplying Wing Loong and CH-4 drones to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Timothy Heath, a senior defence researcher at the Rand Corporation, noted that China enjoys greater opportunities in the drone market, facing less competition from Western suppliers while offering affordable, high-quality systems.

Pakistan also promoted its JF-17 Thunder, co-developed with China and reportedly involved in last year’s India-Pakistan conflict. A Chinese exhibitor said that while Pakistan leads negotiations, overseas sales remain strategically important for China as a demonstration of its capabilities.

Meanwhile, Türkiye highlighted its Kaan fifth-generation fighter, measuring 20.3 metres in length with a 13.4-metre wingspan and a top speed of Mach 1.8, reinforcing its growing presence in the regional aerospace sector.

The aircraft, which made its maiden flight in 2024, was displayed alongside models of two unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

Turkey has emerged as a significant global defence player in recent years, transitioning from a high-dependence importer to the world’s 11th largest arms exporter and an important regional player.

Positioned alongside China’s exhibit, South Korea showcased the 4.5-generation KF-21 – its first domestically produced fighter with stealth features – which is scheduled for delivery this year.

The KF-21 has a ferry range of 2,900km (1,800 miles), a top speed of Mach 1.82 and a 7,620kg (17,000lbs) payload. According to Korea Aerospace Industries, it is designed to provide growth potential towards fifth and sixth-generation fighter capabilities.

A South Korean exhibitor noted that while some market overlap existed between Korean and Chinese jets, direct competition was limited. “All fighters are divided into two main systems – US/Europe or China/Russia,” he said.