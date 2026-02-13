SOCAR discusses joint energy projects with US companies and Israeli cooperation

13 February 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, has met with a delegation led by Betsy Burns Korn, Chairwoman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and both the United States and Israel across various sectors, including energy. It was emphasized that the signing of the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere. In this context, views were exchanged on projects implemented by SOCAR in partnership with U.S. companies.

The discussions also highlighted Israel’s role as one of the main export markets for Azerbaijani oil. SOCAR’s activities in Israel were reviewed, including its acquisition of a 10 percent stake in the Tamar gas field in 2025, as well as SOCAR’s participation—together with BP and the Israeli company NewMed Energy—in obtaining licenses for drilling operations in a new area of the Leviathan gas field.

SOCAR representatives also provided information on the company’s transformation from a traditional oil and gas producer into an international energy company. Particular attention was drawn to its decarbonization targets, sustainability agenda, and commitment to social responsibility in upstream projects. The importance of existing energy routes along the Middle Corridor was underscored, with it noted that Azerbaijani gas is currently supplied to 16 countries, including 10 members of the European Union.

The meeting concluded with discussions on energy transition, digitalization, human capital development, and other areas of mutual interest.