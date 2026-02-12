Azernews.Az

Thursday February 12 2026

bp and partners spend $1.85 B on ACG operations, development in 2025

12 February 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)
bp and partners spend $1.85 B on ACG operations, development in 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In 2025, bp and its co-venturers invested approximately $564 million in operating expenditures and around $1.288 billion in capital expenditures at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, AzerNEWS reports, citing the company. According to information, operating and capital expenditures at ACG totaled...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more