Claudia Riegler becomes oldest snowboarder at Winter Olympics

12 February 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

At 52, Austrian snowboarder Claudia Riegler has etched her name into Olympic history as the oldest competitor in snowboarding at the 2026 Winter Games, AzerNEWS reports.

Competing in the parallel giant slalom, Riegler advanced through qualification and claimed the final place in the Round of 16 with a time of 1:35.43. Going head-to-head with athletes decades younger, she demonstrated that experience and mental strength can be just as powerful as youthful speed.

Riegler's career spans more than 30 years. She made her World Cup debut in 1994 and has since built a legacy defined by perseverance and excellence. One of her most notable achievements came in 2015, when she won a World Championship title at the age of 41.

The Winter Olympic Games are the premier global stage for snowboarding and other winter sports, drawing thousands of the world's best athletes to compete every four years.

Snowboarding was first included in the Olympic program in 1998 and has since expanded to encompass a variety of thrilling events that blend speed, technique, and athletic daring.