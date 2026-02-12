Bad Bunny's Spotify streams explode after Super Bowl LX

12 February 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Following his headline performance at the 2026 Super Bowl LX, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has seen an unprecedented surge in music streaming, particularly on Spotify, where his numbers skyrocketed in the hours and days after the event, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Spotify data and industry analytics, Bad Bunny's music experienced a 470 per cent increase in streams in the United States in the hours immediately following his halftime show performance compared with the same period the previous week. Globally, his tracks also registered substantial gains, with streams up by more than 200 per cent in many regions.

The streaming surge was not limited to one or two songs. Bad Bunny occupied multiple spots on Spotify's U.S. Daily Top Songs chart, dominating the platform with a wide range of hits from classics like "Yo Perreo Sola" and "El Apagón" to newer tracks featured in his Super Bowl set.

Even before the Super Bowl, the Puerto Rican artist had ranked among the most-streamed musicians worldwide in 2025, but the visibility and cultural impact of his halftime show propelled those figures to new heights.

Streaming data also revealed broader effects of the halftime moment. His overall catalogue drew tens of millions of plays in the days following the Super Bowl, marking one of the largest post-performance listening spikes in recent memory. Tracks performed during the show saw especially dramatic increases, with some songs growing by well over 1,000 percent in plays on Spotify.