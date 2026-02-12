Kazakhstan announces shift from 'Soviet-era' governance model to stronger parliamentary republic

12 February 2026 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Kazakhstan has officially confirmed that it is abandoning the Soviet‑era super‑presidential model of government and transitioning to a presidential republic with a stronger parliament, marking a major constitutional and political shift, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the new model, the powers of the parliament will be expanded, with the aim of strengthening the separation of powers and increasing political balance within the state. The reforms are intended to reduce the dominance of the executive branch, a hallmark of Kazakhstan’s governance since independence, and create a more balanced system of checks and accountability between the legislature and the presidency.

Speaking at an extended government meeting in the capital Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared that Kazakhstan is transitioning into a presidential republic with an influential parliament.

"A panoramic look at the political reforms of recent years makes it clear that Kazakhstan is finally abandoning the super-presidential form of government, moving toward a presidential republic with an influential, authoritative parliament," he said.

He explained that the proposed constitutional amendments continue the trajectory of political transformation set in motion in recent years, including the 2022 constitutional reform.

According to the president, the provisions of the new draft constitution affirm the coherence and logic of the political system's evolution under the principle of "a strong president, an influential parliament, and an accountable government."

Tokayev stated that, in essence, this constitutes the creation of a "new system of state governance."

He added that the proposed changes would strengthen the system of checks and balances, redistribute powers, and most importantly, enhance the stability and effectiveness of "all political institutions."

In the draft constitution, Tokayev concluded, the principle of "not the individual for the state, but the state for the individual" has taken a more concrete form, noting that this is what they have been "consistently moving toward since 2019."