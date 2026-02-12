National Library presents week-long exhibition dedicated to Bahram Mansurov

12 February 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has presented an extensive traditional book exhibition in honor of People's Artist Bahram Mansurov, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition, timed to the tar virtuoso's 115th anniversary, features gramophone recordings of Bahram Mansurov's masterful tar performances, celebrated for their flawless interpretation of mugham and exceptional natural talent.

The display also includes publications highlighting his invaluable contributions to the history of Azerbaijani music and his rich creative legacy.

Memoirs by prominent cultural figures offer insight into their personality and artistic journey.

A wide range of books and periodical materials further reflects his unique artistic world and enduring heritage.

The exhibition is scheduled to remain open to the public for an entire week, providing visitors with ample time to explore the extensive collection and immerse themselves in Bahram Mansurov's musical legacy.