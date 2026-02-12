UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan national team's opponents to be determined

12 February 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The draw for the new season of the UEFA Nations League will take place on February 12, AzerNEWS reports.

The ceremony will be held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, where the opponents of the Azerbaijan national team in League D will be determined. The event is scheduled to begin at 21:00 (Baku time).

The team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov, will be placed in Pot 1 for the draw. In League D, six national teams will be divided into two groups of three. Each team will play four matches against their group opponents on a home-and-away basis.

Four of the six teams set to compete in League D are already known, while the remaining two will be confirmed following the playoff matches to be held in March this year.

In League A of the 2026/2027 season, Pot 1 consists of Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany. Pot 2 includes Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Croatia. Pot 3 features Serbia, Belgium, England, and Norway, while Pot 4 comprises Wales, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Turkiye.

In League B, Pot 1 contains Scotland, Hungary, Poland, and Israel. Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, and Ukraine are in Pot 2. Slovenia, Georgia, the Republic of Ireland, and Romania make up Pot 3, while Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, and Kosovo are placed in Pot 4.

League C's Pot 1 includes Iceland, Albania, Montenegro, and Kazakhstan. Finland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Armenia are in Pot 2. Pot 3 consists of Belarus, the Faroe Islands, Cyprus, and Estonia. Pot 4 features the winner of the Latvia/Gibraltar tie, the winner of the Luxembourg/Malta tie, Moldova, and San Marino.

In League D, Pot 1 includes Azerbaijan, Lithuania, the loser of the Latvia/Gibraltar tie, and the loser of the Luxembourg/Malta tie. Pot 2 consists of Liechtenstein and Andorra.

The UEFA Nations League is an international football competition played by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body.

The first tournament began in September 2018. The competition replaces the international friendly matches previously played on the FIFA International Match Calendar, with European national teams engaging in more frequent competitive matches against other European national teams of comparable level

The 2026–27 UEFA Nations League will be the fifth season of the UEFA Nations League.

The competition will run from September to November 2026 (league phase), March 2027 (League A quarter-finals, and League A/B and B/C play-offs), June 2027 (Nations League Finals) and March 2028 (League C/D play-offs).

Recall that Portugal is the defending champion, having won the 2025 finals.