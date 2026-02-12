Slovakia, Azerbaijan sign major defense deal for SAM-120 self-propelled mortars

12 February 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Slovakia and Azerbaijan have signed a framework agreement valued at approximately €210 million for the supply of Slovak-made SAM-120 self-propelled mortars, AzerNEWS reports via the Slovak newspaper Pravda.

According to the publication, the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Defense Show international defense exhibition held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The SAM-120 mortars are produced by ZTS Special, a state-owned company within Slovakia’s defense industry. The framework agreement envisages the procurement of around 300 mortars in total. At the initial stage, the parties have agreed on the delivery of 96 units.

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák told Pravda that discussions are also underway on the possibility of issuing a production license to Azerbaijan. This could allow for partial or even full local production of the SAM-120 mortars within Azerbaijan.

The SAM-120 self-propelled mortar was first unveiled by ZTS Special in May 2024 and represents one of the company’s latest defense systems aimed at modern artillery and fire support needs.

The deal marks a significant step in expanding defense cooperation between Slovakia and Azerbaijan and highlights Baku’s continued interest in diversifying its military procurement and potential domestic production capabilities.