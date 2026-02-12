South Caucasus stability promises $50–100 billion in annual trade - Forbes

12 February 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

“It's important to note that the visit takes place amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions and ongoing peace talks in Oman. The Trump administration views a stable, Western-aligned South Caucasus as a critical "nexus" to prevent Iranian expansion and secure non-Russian energy routes to Europe. The U.S. aims to remove the "frozen conflicts" that Iran and Russia have historically exploited to maintain leverage in the region.”

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!