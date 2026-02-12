Cutting ceremony held for circular hand-woven carpet created by Azerkhalcha for Shusha Mosque [PHOTOS]

12 February 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

The weaving process of a circular hand-woven carpet with a diameter of 22.17 meters, a feat unparalleled in the history of global carpet-weaving, has been completed, AzerNEWS reports.

The project was realized through the joint labor of the creative team and master weavers of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, PASHA Holding, and PMD Projects.

Two separate circular carpets were prepared specifically for the Shusha Mosque. The carpet for the mosque's first floor was completed at the Ismayilli workshop, while the carpet for the second floor was woven at the Shabran workshop of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC.

Leyla Aliyeva participated in the cutting ceremony of the circular carpet designed for the Shusha Mosque. Earlier, she visited the Ismayilli workshop to closely inspect the work, spend time with the weavers, and personally contribute to this historic masterpiece by tying a knot in the carpet. During the final stage, the very last knots of the carpet were tied by Leyla Aliyeva herself.

This unique piece, which belongs to the "Karabakh" group and incorporates elements of the "Khatai" carpet style, was primarily woven at the Ismayilli workshop. Approximately 60 million knots were tied by 150 female weavers during the process. The weaving of this magnificent work began on December 16, 2024.

To accommodate the unprecedented scale of the carpet, a new and uniquely designed loom was specially commissioned. This two-story loom was custom-built for "Azerkhalcha" OJSC by a team of international specialists invited from abroad.