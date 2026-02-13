China unveils Moon ship and reusable rocket

13 February 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China’s space program, aiming to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, conducted a test flight of a new reusable booster and crew capsule late Tuesday (US time), yielding spectacular results, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) described the demonstration as “a significant breakthrough in the development of China’s manned lunar exploration program.” China and the United States are effectively racing to achieve the next human Moon landing, a contest fueled by both national prestige and interest in lunar resources. The Long March 10 rocket and the Mengzhou spacecraft, both tested on Tuesday, are central to China’s lunar architecture.

A subscale version of the Long March 10 rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan Island at 10 p.m. EST Tuesday (11 a.m. Beijing time Wednesday). The launch allowed engineers to verify critical systems in the new Mengzhou capsule. Flying without a crew, the spacecraft ascended on the booster before activating its abort motors just over a minute into flight, simulating an in-flight escape at maximum aerodynamic pressure (Max-Q). The capsule then deployed parachutes and splashed down safely offshore from Hainan Island.

Unlike NASA and SpaceX abort tests—where boosters are typically expended—the Long March 10 first stage continued ascending after the capsule separated. Powered by its kerosene-fueled YF-100 engines, it reached space, reentered the atmosphere, reignited its engines, and made a precise propulsive landing in the South China Sea next to a recovery barge. CMSA confirmed that both the booster and capsule landed safely in designated areas.

A recap video from Chinese state media highlights the successful test. CMSA said it verified “the functional performance of the rocket’s first-stage ascent and recovery, as well as maximum dynamic pressure escape and spacecraft recovery,” while also collecting valuable data for future manned lunar missions.

The Mengzhou capsule, whose name means “dream vessel,” will ferry astronauts from Earth to lunar orbit, where they will transfer into a lander for Moon missions. It is also expected to service China’s space station in low-Earth orbit, gradually replacing the Shenzhou capsule used since the 1990s. The spacecraft is designed for multiple reuses and can carry up to seven astronauts in low-Earth orbit missions, with smaller crews for lunar flights. Its first orbital test flight is scheduled later this year, when it will dock with the Tiangong space station.

The Long March 10 rocket, capable of placing payloads up to 70 metric tons into low-Earth orbit, will eventually transport the 26-metric-ton Mengzhou spacecraft to the Moon. CASC, China’s leading state-owned aerospace contractor, said the recovery of the booster sets the stage for “subsequent full-profile flight tests” and marks a “significant step” in mastering reusable rocket technology.

China’s progress comes amid a surge in domestic reusable rocket initiatives, with at least ten companies developing rockets at various stages of maturity, aiming to rival SpaceX’s successes. In December, Chinese launch providers tested the Zhuque-3 and Long March 12A rockets with partially reusable boosters, and several companies have carried out high-altitude vertical takeoff and landing tests.

These advancements coincide with NASA’s preparations to send a crew of four astronauts on a loop around the far side of the Moon next month. While China demonstrates rapid progress in reusable rockets and lunar exploration, US lunar lander technology for crewed Moon missions is still several years from readiness.