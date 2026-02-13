Netherlands expands military capabilities ahead of possible large-scale conflict

13 February 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Netherlands is set to bolster its military capabilities in preparation for a potential large-scale conflict, the country’s Ministry of Defence announced.

AzerNEWS reports that this was outlined in a letter sent to the Dutch parliament by the acting Secretary of State for Defence, Quays Teyman.

The document details plans to acquire specialized equipment in the coming months, including radar systems, armored vehicles, and mobile hospital trains designed to transport casualties, with the goal of preparing the armed forces for potential major battles and strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure.

Teyman explained the rationale behind the mobile hospital trains: “A large-scale conflict is always accompanied by numerous casualties.” Currently, injured personnel are primarily transported using vehicles and medical aviation.

The Ministry also intends to purchase Wisent 2 armored vehicles, produced on the basis of Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks. These vehicles are designed to repair and evacuate damaged weapons and equipment under combat conditions. Meanwhile, radar systems for the navy will be supplied by an undisclosed Dutch manufacturer. These systems will play a critical role in safeguarding oil and gas platforms, underwater pipelines, wind farms, and communication cables.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence emphasizes that these acquisitions aim to enhance both national security and operational readiness, reflecting growing concerns about geopolitical tensions in Europe and beyond.