Iranian foreign minister removed from UN Human Rights Council speakers list [PHOTO]

13 February 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The speech of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi at a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, scheduled to begin on February 23, has been canceled after his name was removed from the official list of speakers, AzerNEWS reports.

The development was announced by Hillel Neuer, an international lawyer and UN executive director, in a post on X. Neuer said Araqchi was no longer listed to address the council.

According to Neuer, the decision followed the collection of more than 100,000 signatures calling for Araqchi not to be invited to the meeting and urging Swiss authorities to arrest him over alleged crimes against humanity.

No official comment has yet been issued by Iranian authorities or the UN Human Rights Council regarding the removal.