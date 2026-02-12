BMW announces global vehicle recall

12 February 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

German automaker BMW has launched a global recall campaign affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles due to a potential fire risk, AzerNEWS reports.

In Germany alone, 28,582 vehicles are subject to the recall. Globally, the number is expected to reach a “mid six-digit figure,” with the industry publication kfz-Betrieb reporting an estimate of around 575,000 vehicles. BMW has not yet officially confirmed these numbers.

Company inspections revealed that a short circuit could occur when starting the engine, creating a risk of fire. The recall affects multiple BMW models, including the 2 Series Coupe, select variants of the 3, 4, and 5 Series, the 6 Series Gran Turismo, and the 7 Series Sedan. Several SUVs and roadsters are also included, such as the BMW X4, X5, X6, and the Z4.

This recall comes amid a growing focus on vehicle safety and fire prevention in the automotive industry, particularly as modern cars increasingly rely on complex electronics and hybrid or electric systems. BMW is working to fix the issue by replacing or repairing affected components and has urged owners to schedule inspections immediately.