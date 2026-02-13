Armenian, Azerbaijani civil society reps meet in Armenia under “Peace Bridge” initiative

13 February 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On 13–14 February 2026, a bilateral roundtable will be held in Armenia within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” initiative, bringing together representatives of the civil societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan. In addition to the core participants of the Peace Bridge initiative, this roundtable will also involve a broader group of participants from both sides, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia via the land border at a delimited and demarcated section, having completed all relevant procedures. This constituted an important practical step toward strengthening confidence between the two countries.

During the discussions, representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society will address the processes stemming from the peace agenda endorsed during Washington Summit in August 8, 2025. Separate sessions will focus on the emerging regional security architecture, the benefits of peace, public perceptions of the intersocietal relations, prospects for economic cooperation, and the role of civil society in promoting mutual understanding and confidence-building.

The Participants from the Armenian side are

1. Areg Kochinyan – National Coordinator, President of the Armenian Council.

2. Boris Navasardyan – Honorary President of the Yerevan Press Club.

3. Naira Sultanyan – Director of the Democracy Development Foundation.

4. Narek Minasyan – Associate Expert of the Armenian Council.

5. Samvel Meliksetyan – Expert of the Armenian Council.

6. Stepan Grigoryan – Chairman of the Board, Analytical Center on Globalization and Regional Cooperation.

7. Edgar Vardanyan – Associate Expert of the Armenian Council.

8. Robert Ghevondyan – Expert of the Armenian Council.

9. Lusine Kharatyan – Writer & Cultural Anthropologist.

10. Nelli Minasyan – PhD in History, Associate Professor, Turkologist.

11. Davit Stepanyan – Political Commentator at 1in.am, Expert at the Armenian Institute of International Security and Relations.

12. Ruben Babayan – Artistic Director of the Yerevan Puppet Theater.

13. Eleonora Sargsyan – Peace and Gender Expert, Youth Worker.

14. Naira Martikyan – Editor, Country Director of JAMnews (Armenia).

15. Vazgen Karapetyan – Associate Director, Eurasia Partnership Foundation.

16. Tatev Danielyan – Editor-in-Chief of Political Programs, Host at Public Television of Armenia.

17. Armen Petrosyan – Regional Policy Expert, Orbeli Center.

18. Alen Amirkhanyan – Director, AUA Acopian Center for the Environment.

19. Nelli Rafayelyan – Journalist, Media Initiative Center.

20. Zhirayr Habetyan – Operator, Public Television of Armenia.

The Participants from the Azerbaijani side are

1. Farhad Mammadov – National Coordinator, Director of the South Caucasus Research Center

2. Rusif Huseynov – Director of the Topchubashov Center

3. Kamala Mammadova – Editor-in-Chief of the online publication 1news.az

4. Ramil Iskandarli – Chairman of the Board of the National NGO Forum

5. Fuad Abdullayev – Leading Specialist at the Center of Analysis of International Relations

6. Konul Badalova – Research Fellow at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication

7. Zaur Shiriyev – Expert at the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Center

8. Murad Muradov – Deputy Director of the Topchubashov Center

9. Ayten Gahraman – Advisor at the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre

10. Rauf Agamirzayev – Transport Expert, Member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development and

Transport

11. Gulbeniz Ganbarova – Chairwoman of the Public Association “Association of Women of Rural Areas”

12. Nazrin Aliyeva – Representative of the Public Association “Human Rights Support Center”

13. Eldar Hamzaly – Researcher, Freelancer

14. Sanan Rzayev – Editor and Leading Political Commentator of CBC Television Channel

15. Gulshan Akhundova – Chairwoman of the Public Association “Woman, Development, Future”

16. Emin Aliyev – Editor-in-Chief of the international news agency TREND

17. Orkhan Babayev – Staff member of the South Caucasus Research Center

18. Ilyas Huseynov – Head of Sector at the Center for Social Research

19. Fuad Agamaliyev – Director of the Engineering and Technical Department of CBC Television Channel